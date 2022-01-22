Lincoln County commissioners to set department head salaries for 2022 at Monday meeting

The Lincoln County commissioners Monday will consider the appointments and 2022 salaries for four county department heads: the highway superintendent, noxious weed superintendent, veterans service officer and Region 51 Emergency Management director.

The board must appoint or reappoint the leaders of those departments annually.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. Monday in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

There is a 9:30 a.m. public hearing for a request to amend the Lincoln County Comprehensive Plan 2013 Future Land Use Map from transitional agriculture to residential acreage. The land use change application is for 3657 N. Trinity Road, and the board will consider action following the public hearing.

A hearing will follow on an application by Brad Betts to rezone that property to R-1 Rural Estates Residential District.

The board will consider action following each hearing, then discuss and consider Betts’ application to create Betts 3rd Administrative Subdivision at 3657 Trinity Road in a TA-1 Transitional Agricultural District.