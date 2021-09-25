Lincoln County commissioners to take up resignation of Commissioner Bill Henry at Monday meeting

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will consider accepting the resignation of Commissioner Bill Henry at Monday’s regular meeting.

Henry announced on Friday he would be resigning his office as District 3 commissioner.

The board will also recognize Henry, who served as commissioner from Jan. 8, 2015, to Sept. 30, 2021.

Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell will present the 2021 annual report for the Roads Department. The commissioners will consider a resolution authorizing the chairman to sign the “2021 County Annual Certification of Program Classifications and Standards.”

The commissioners will:

» Consider an application by Parker and Kennedy Trower for the Trower Administrative Subdivision at 39245 E. Bailey Road.

» Consider setting a date to receive bids on the Sarben guardrail project.

» Consider setting a date to receive bids on motor grader blades.

» Consider a resolution to continue the cash-in-lieu option on group medical insurance.