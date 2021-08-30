 Skip to main content
Lincoln County Commissioners vote to adopt resolution on final allocation of levy for political subdivisions
The Lincoln County commissioners voted Monday to adopt a resolution determining the final allocation of levy for political subdivisions under the county levy limit.

The final allocation of levy means that each political subdivision will get the dollar amount they requested so they can plan their budgets accordingly.

County Clerk Becky Rossell said the county has plenty of levy room to work with. The board passed the resolution 4-0, with Commissioner Joe Hewgley absent.

The board also:

» Approved an interlocal agreement with the City of North Platte to allow residents of the county to use the North Platte Public Library. This is a renewal of a previous five-year agreement and is also for five years.

» Approved the 2021 inventory forms submitted by all county offices.

» Tabled authorization of a change order from gWorks concerning Standard Clerk Tab Support.

