Lincoln County Commissioners vote to approve food services proposal for Lincoln County Detention Center

Running up against a Jan. 31 deadline, the Lincoln County commissioners voted Monday to approve a food services proposal.
Two companies, Consolidated Management Co. of Des Moines, Iowa, and current vendor Summit Food Service of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, offered bids to provide meals at the Lincoln County Detention Center.
Sheriff Jerome Kramer said the current contract with Summit would expire Sunday and, if not terminated prior to that date, it would automatically renew for another year.
Both proposals offered numerous options, and the commissioners asked Kramer to look at both proposals in detail before they made a decision.
After perusal by the sheriff and his staff, the best option for the county was to do nothing and renew the option with Summit for next year.
“When we did the math, it was obvious that Summit was way under Consolidated,” Kramer said, “about $20,000 per year using today’s (jail population).”
He said the cost per meal in the current contract is $1.06, plus $235 per day for administrative costs, based on a head count of 120 inmates.
“The two new bids came in at $1.87 for Summit and $2.10 for Consolidated, which included the daily administrative costs,” Kramer said.
At the current jail population, the contract would come to approximately $120,000 per year. Kramer said once the jail expansion is completed and the capacity rises by 50 inmates, that would be closer to $180,000-190,000.
Kramer said Summit services 500 jails and serves 340,000 meals a day with 2,150 employees. That capacity, he said, allows the company to purchase in bulk.
The commissioners also received an update by Paul Grieger of D.A. Davidson on possible refinancing of the 2016 jail bonds. The proposed action, which was set for next week’s meeting, could save the county upwards of $150,000 if interest rates remain the same.
The board recommended that Grieger meet with Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer and County Clerk Becky Rossell to draft a resolution to authorize D.A. Davidson to refinance the bonds.
Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers reported that Lincoln County has received $437,557 from the National Emergency Management Association from COVID-19 funding. He said the county is waiting on an additional $459,646 to pay for costs of navigating the pandemic.
Myers presented the Oct. 1-Dec. 31, 2020, quarterly report to the board.
The March 2019 “bomb cyclone” declared disaster, Myers said, is now closed or is being closed.
“All payments have been received for the city of North Platte and Lincoln County Roads claims and administration costs,” Myers said.
During the last quarter, Myers said, his office worked through “several winter storms, a couple of minor grass fires, a couple of small hazmat incidents and a locomotive fire at Bailey Yard.”
The board tabled action on two items: the Condition of the Treasury of Lincoln County, due to the need for clarification, and the contract with Weathercraft for the Lincoln County Courthouse roofing project, to consider a performance bond.