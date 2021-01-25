Lincoln County Commissioners vote to approve food services proposal for Lincoln County Detention Center

Running up against a Jan. 31 deadline, the Lincoln County commissioners voted Monday to approve a food services proposal.

Two companies, Consolidated Management Co. of Des Moines, Iowa, and current vendor Summit Food Service of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, offered bids to provide meals at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Sheriff Jerome Kramer said the current contract with Summit would expire Sunday and, if not terminated prior to that date, it would automatically renew for another year.

Both proposals offered numerous options, and the commissioners asked Kramer to look at both proposals in detail before they made a decision.

After perusal by the sheriff and his staff, the best option for the county was to do nothing and renew the option with Summit for next year.

“When we did the math, it was obvious that Summit was way under Consolidated,” Kramer said, “about $20,000 per year using today’s (jail population).”

He said the cost per meal in the current contract is $1.06, plus $235 per day for administrative costs, based on a head count of 120 inmates.