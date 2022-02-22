Lincoln County Commissioners vote to authorize refinancing of 2017 jail bonds

The Lincoln County commissioners voted Tuesday to authorize D.A. Davidson Cos. to refinance the 2017 jail bonds.

The 2022 refunding bonds will save the county $50,000-$60,000. The January Consumer Price Index showed 7½% inflation, which cut into the possible savings.

Andy Forney of D.A. Davidson said in January the savings would have been as high as $130,000, but inflation has sent interest rates soaring.

“I don’t see the rates going down anytime soon,” Commissioner Kent Weems said. “If we can save $50,000 to $60,000, we better do it.”

After discussion about changes to the highway superintendent’s job description, the commissioners voted to approve the changes. The final language of the changes will be hashed out with the county attorney’s office. One change was to add “and other duties as may be assigned by the Lincoln County Commissioners.”

Also, the board asked that the “annual reappointment” wording in the current description be removed to give the commissioners leeway to terminate the superintendent if necessary any time during the year.

The county is not required to have a roads superintendent who holds a Class A superintendent’s license, unlike the city of North Platte, but the language “highly preferred” will be added once the description is finalized. The county will also set a time frame for the person hired to get a Class A license should they not already have one.

The board tabled an agenda item concerning additional funding for the Midwest Nebraska Problem Solving Court (drug court) for defense counsel. The item will be rescheduled later.

The commissioners discussed possible updates to the Commissioners Room, but no action was taken. The discussion centered on adding sound absorption boards to eliminate some of the reverberation in the room that sometimes makes it difficult to hear.

County Board Chairman Chris Bruns was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.

More by Job Vigil

