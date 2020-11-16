Lincoln County commissioners vote to have Sheriff's Office take over courthouse security

The Lincoln County commissioners voted Monday to terminate the contract for security services at the courthouse and turn over the responsibility to the Sheriff’s Office.

At Monday’s regular meeting, the board spoke with Sheriff Jerome Kramer and agreed to make the transition on Feb. 1.

Kramer said the security process at the south door of the courthouse will not change.

“We feel like it’s a service we could take over,” Kramer said. “It’s more of a law enforcement role.”

Board Vice Chairman Kent Weems said he didn’t support the original plan to hire the G4S security service.

“I was critical of farming (the service) out in the beginning,” Weems said.

The contract requires a 60-day termination notice. Matching that up with payroll dates, Commissioner Joe Hewgley offered a motion to have Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer draft the letter of termination with midnight Jan. 31 as the final date.

The commissioners also discussed the need to repair the roof on the courthouse annex, which is the newest portion of the building that juts out to the east. The commissioners voted to receive bids for the project at 10 a.m. Dec. 7.