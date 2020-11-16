Lincoln County commissioners vote to have Sheriff's Office take over courthouse security

The Lincoln County commissioners voted Monday to terminate the contract for security services at the courthouse and turn over the responsibility to the Sheriff’s Office.
At Monday’s regular meeting, the board spoke with Sheriff Jerome Kramer and agreed to make the transition on Feb. 1.
Kramer said the security process at the south door of the courthouse will not change.
“We feel like it’s a service we could take over,” Kramer said. “It’s more of a law enforcement role.”
Board Vice Chairman Kent Weems said he didn’t support the original plan to hire the G4S security service.
“I was critical of farming (the service) out in the beginning,” Weems said.
The contract requires a 60-day termination notice. Matching that up with payroll dates, Commissioner Joe Hewgley offered a motion to have Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer draft the letter of termination with midnight Jan. 31 as the final date.
The commissioners also discussed the need to repair the roof on the courthouse annex, which is the newest portion of the building that juts out to the east. The commissioners voted to receive bids for the project at 10 a.m. Dec. 7.
“The roofing material is separating from the ballasts,” Weems said. “We’re trying to be proactive.”
In other action, the board:
» Received bids from Nebraska Machinery and Murphy Tractor and Equipment for motor graders for the Department of Roads. Action was tabled to Nov. 23 to give Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell and her staff time to evaluate the bids.
» Authorized Weems to sign the 2019-20 information request letter to be sent to the Lincoln County attorney. Chairman Bill Henry attended the meeting by teleconference.
» Accepted the resignation of Roland Kramer as vice chairman of the Lincoln County Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act committee.
» Accepted the resignation of Joe W. Wright as the Lincoln County HIPAA privacy officer and coordinator.
» Appointed Stephen King to be the HIPAA privacy officer and coordinator; appointed Shelli Franzen as the vice chairman of the HIPAA steering committee and appointed Julie Stenger to the committee.
» Approved a Nebraska Office of Highway Safety grant application submitted by the Sheriff’s Office.
