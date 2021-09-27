Lincoln County commissioners vote to switch banks due to policy that gives 'too many people' access to accounts

Volkmer said the bank was not willing to amend the policy for the county.

In a phone interview, Chairman Kent Weems said it is not known how long the policy has been in place at Great Western Bank, but he gave credit to Newton for the discovery.

The board also “reluctantly” accepted the resignation of Bill Henry effective Sept. 30.

“I feel like a quitter, but I know what I’ve got to do,” Henry said. “I know what I need to do, not what I have to do. I apologize for not finishing it out.”

Last week Henry said he decided to resign because of a series of health problems. After much prayer, he said Monday, his decision was reaffirmed and he’s ready to move on.

Volkmer said the county has 45 days to appoint a replacement. The decision will fall to County Clerk Becky Rossell, County Attorney Rebecca Harling and new County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo, as specified by state law.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell presented the 2021 annual report. After the presentation, the board authorized Weems to sign the report and the county’s annual certification of program compliance to the Nebraska Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards.

In other action, the commissioners: