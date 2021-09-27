Lincoln County commissioners vote to switch banks due to policy that gives 'too many people' access to accounts

The Lincoln County commissioners voted Monday to move county checking accounts from Great Western Bank after an internal policy was recently discovered that could give employees access to county accounts.
Deputy County Treasurer Sheri Newton brought the policy to the attention of the commissioners and Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer. After a discussion with Great Western Bank, he recommended the county make the change.
“Great Western Bank apparently has some internal policies where if you have a personal account there and your name is on a county account as well, it will tie your personal accounts to the county account,” Volkmer said. “It doesn’t actually mix the funding; it just allows too many people to have access to county accounts.”
He said that brings the potential of unauthorized use of county funds.
“In theory, they could transfer money directly from a county account to their personal account,” Volkmer said.
Several county accounts will be moved, Volkmer said, including the Drug Task Force Fund, a couple of Treasurer’s Office accounts and the Visitors Bureau account.
“With the resolution that was passed, elected officials or appointed officials can move (those accounts) to any bank that we use,” he said.
Volkmer said the bank was not willing to amend the policy for the county.
In a phone interview, Chairman Kent Weems said it is not known how long the policy has been in place at Great Western Bank, but he gave credit to Newton for the discovery.
The board also “reluctantly” accepted the resignation of Bill Henry effective Sept. 30.
“I feel like a quitter, but I know what I’ve got to do,” Henry said. “I know what I need to do, not what I have to do. I apologize for not finishing it out.”
Last week Henry said he decided to resign because of a series of health problems. After much prayer, he said Monday, his decision was reaffirmed and he’s ready to move on.
Volkmer said the county has 45 days to appoint a replacement. The decision will fall to County Clerk Becky Rossell, County Attorney Rebecca Harling and new County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo, as specified by state law.
Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell presented the 2021 annual report. After the presentation, the board authorized Weems to sign the report and the county’s annual certification of program compliance to the Nebraska Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards.
In other action, the commissioners:
» Authorized Gurciullo as an authorized signer on Lincoln County Treasurer bank accounts for all financial institutions.
» Approved the purchase of a vehicle for the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau. The vehicle is a 2022 Chevrolet Traverse LT for a price of $35,147, with a net price of $14,147 after trade-in of a 2017 Traverse LS. The funds come from the occupation tax collected by the county for the Visitors Bureau.
» Set 10 a.m. Oct. 18 to receive bids on the Sarben guardrail project.
» Set 10:10 a.m. Oct. 18 to receive bids on motor grader blades.
» Approved a resolution to continue the cash-in-lieu option on group medical insurance.
» Approved an application by Parker and Kennedy Trower for the Trower Administrative Subdivision to combine two lots at 39245 E. Bailey Road.
» Authorized Weems to sign a special designated liquor permit submitted by Big Red Liquor for a wedding reception at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Oct. 23.
» Authorized Weems to sign a special designated liquor permit submitted by Big Red Liquor for a fundraiser at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Oct. 14.
» Authorized Weems to sign a special designated liquor permit submitted by T’s Bar & Grill of Wallace for a wedding reception at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Oct. 16.
» Authorized Weems to sign a right-of-way application submitted by Red Fern Electric LLC.