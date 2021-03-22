Lincoln County commissioners want more info before making decision on amendment application

“My biggest concern is that it’s taken care of once you get those four houses on there,” Roberts said. “We already have about four places in our area that are nothing but cars piled up and junk sitting around, different kinds of things like that.”

Roberts said the soil is sandy and could create problems that will require a lot of maintenance.

“I’m certainly not opposed to having one house out there,” Roberts said. “But I’m opposed to having four.”

Two other area property owners expressed similar sentiments.

Jim Neal said he was opposed to the proposed change because he lives south of the Kudera property and agreed one house would be acceptable, but not four.

“My concern is when they start moving that sand,” Neal said, “a lot of it will blow over on me.”

Gary Garrison said the neighbors are not in favor of a city development in the area and how the restrictive covenants would be enforced.

“What concerns me about this,” Garrison said, “is that somebody that’s living out in Wyoming is going to be controlling what’s happening across the road or fence from all of us.”