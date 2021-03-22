Lincoln County commissioners want more info before making decision on amendment application

The Lincoln County commissioners tabled action Monday on an application for an amendment to the Comprehensive Development Plan 2013 Future Land Use Map to gather more information.
The application concerns property located near the intersection of East Suburban Road and North Highway 83.
County Planning Administrator Judy Clark explained the amendment is needed to allow rezoning. Three property owners adjoining or near the land in question voiced concerns with the proposal.
The plan is to build four homes on the property should the commissioners approve the change. The county planning commission forwarded the application to the commissioners with no objection.
The applicant, Wesley Kudera, spoke about his plans for the property.
“I own the land, I’m asking to rezone it, and at this point we’re going to start with selling lots,” said Kudera, of Baggs, Wyoming. “Should we not be successful with that, we’ll build the homes ourselves.”
Chairman Kent Weems asked if Kudera had building covenants in place and he indicated he did. Clark said covenants are not required by the planning commission on this type of application.
Justin Roberts, who lives west of the property, said he had a number of concerns.
“My biggest concern is that it’s taken care of once you get those four houses on there,” Roberts said. “We already have about four places in our area that are nothing but cars piled up and junk sitting around, different kinds of things like that.”
Roberts said the soil is sandy and could create problems that will require a lot of maintenance.
“I’m certainly not opposed to having one house out there,” Roberts said. “But I’m opposed to having four.”
Two other area property owners expressed similar sentiments.
Jim Neal said he was opposed to the proposed change because he lives south of the Kudera property and agreed one house would be acceptable, but not four.
“My concern is when they start moving that sand,” Neal said, “a lot of it will blow over on me.”
Gary Garrison said the neighbors are not in favor of a city development in the area and how the restrictive covenants would be enforced.
“What concerns me about this,” Garrison said, “is that somebody that’s living out in Wyoming is going to be controlling what’s happening across the road or fence from all of us.”
Weems spoke about safety at the intersection of Highway 83 and Suburban Road.
“I’ve had some concerns from citizens on Suburban west of 83 about the dangers of turning off 83 onto Suburban,” Weems said. “I’ve noticed it over the years because I live north of town. It scares the daylights out of me to see these folks sitting there trying to make a left turn with traffic oblivious to that coming out of the valley.”
Because action was tabled on the amendment to the land use plan, action on the rezoning application was also tabled.
In other action the board:
» Approved the 2021-2023 Community Based Juvenile Services Aid Request for application year one.
» Authorized Weems to sign a contract with gWorks for redistricting services.
» Received bids and accepted a $30,804 bid from Janssen’s Dodge for a 2021 Dodge Ram for Region 51 Emergency Management.
» Set 10 a.m. April 12 to receive bids for the Lincoln County Courthouse second- and third-floor remodeling project.
» Approved a special designated liquor application submitted by Old Depot Vineyard & Winery for a wedding reception April 17 at Harbor Lights.
» Discussed the process for purchasing a used vehicle for the Lincoln County Assessor’s Office.
