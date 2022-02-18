Lincoln County commissioners will decide on job description for highway superintendent

Questions are being referred to Commissioners Jerry Woodruff and Micaela Wuehler, who make up the County Board’s Roads Committee, Bruns said.

Commissioners Tuesday also will discuss freshening up the commissioners’ room itself as they prepare to install audiovisual equipment for livestreaming meetings.

Possible changes involve a fresh coat of paint, installation of sound boards and other steps to “bring the commissioners’ room into the 21st century,” Bruns said.

The County Board expects sometime in March to join North Platte’s school board and City Council in livestreaming their meetings online, he said.

In other business, commissioners will:

» Continue talks with D.A. Davidson & Co. on whether to refinance the county’s bond debt by issuing “refunding bonds” this year.

» Decide whether to grant the Midwest Nebraska Problem-Solving Court — the local “drug court” — additional funds to pay for defense attorneys working with the court.