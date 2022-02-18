Lincoln County commissioners will decide on job description for highway superintendent

Lincoln County commissioners Tuesday will consider job-description language as they seek a permanent successor to former Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell.
The meeting, postponed from Monday due to the President’s Day holiday, will start at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
County Board members voted 4-1 Jan. 24 against reappointing O’Dell for another year atop the county roads department. O’Dell had held the post since September 2015.
Commissioners had shown interest in a temporary agreement with the city of North Platte to use City Engineer Brent Burklund as interim county roads superintendent.
But board Chairman Chris Bruns said Friday that the county, unlike the city, isn’t required to have a roads chief who holds a Class A superintendent’s license.
Bruns said the job description to be discussed Tuesday likely will say it’s “highly preferred” that O’Dell’s permanent successor have a Class A license. That helps the county gain more state roads funding, he said.
For now, he added, the foremen in each of the county’s three roads districts are taking care of day-to-day needs.
Questions are being referred to Commissioners Jerry Woodruff and Micaela Wuehler, who make up the County Board’s Roads Committee, Bruns said.
Commissioners Tuesday also will discuss freshening up the commissioners’ room itself as they prepare to install audiovisual equipment for livestreaming meetings.
Possible changes involve a fresh coat of paint, installation of sound boards and other steps to “bring the commissioners’ room into the 21st century,” Bruns said.
The County Board expects sometime in March to join North Platte’s school board and City Council in livestreaming their meetings online, he said.
In other business, commissioners will:
» Continue talks with D.A. Davidson & Co. on whether to refinance the county’s bond debt by issuing “refunding bonds” this year.
» Decide whether to grant the Midwest Nebraska Problem-Solving Court — the local “drug court” — additional funds to pay for defense attorneys working with the court.
» Hold an executive session for an unspecified purpose. The agenda item includes state law’s requirement that closed sessions be confined to talks on litigation, real estate purchases, deployment of security personnel and devices or job evaluations.
