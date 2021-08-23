Lincoln County commissioners work to get spending plan under state lid

“It’s there when we need something, and we need something,” Weems said.

County Board members agreed they need to do what they can to help employees with families better afford their health costs. The county has regularly paid part of single-coverage premiums.

Over the years, “we haven’t improved our (family) coverage, and society has,” Commissioner Bill Henry said.

Commissioners set 11 a.m. Sept. 13 for their formal public hearing and vote on the budget, which totaled $61.46 million for all funds — including cash reserves — before Monday’s changes.

Nebraska’s regime of lids on budgets and property tax rates, which dates to 1996, excludes bond repayments and some other types of spending from the budget lid.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Local governments cannot raise spending in the remaining “restricted funds” by more than 2.5%, unless their governing board votes for increasing its spending authority in those funds by up to 3.5%.

Taking that option each year had been routine for the County Board until Monday, when it quickly became evident the newer members didn’t want to add the extra 1% this time.