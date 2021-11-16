Lincoln County Community Development Corp. completes duplex project

Weeds, overgrown trees and a burned-out structure a decade ago marked West 18th Street and Sheridan Avenue’s northwest corner as an area to avoid.
It’s filled now with a half-dozen modern duplexes that rented out as fast as they could be built, Carol Bodeen said Tuesday as the Lincoln County Community Development Corp. cut a ceremonial ribbon marking North Sheridan Estates’ essential completion.
“This is a fitting project for our 25th anniversary,” said Bodeen, the nonprofit agency’s executive director since longtime leader Nancy Striebel retired in November 2018.
“To see what this has done to this whole area — it has just been an amazing project.”
Bodeen thanked a long list of local and state entities, both public and private, that contributed pieces of the $1.4 million it took to build out the 18th and Sheridan corner since September 2016.
Its completion raised LCCDC’s portfolio of low- and moderate-income rentals to 26 units in North Platte, Hershey and Wallace. They’re available to people or families making 80% or less of Lincoln County’s median income.
Landscaping work continued around the complex’s perimeter as Bodeen spoke. The common area on the inside of the complex will be landscaped as well, she said.
The 20-some people attending Tuesday’s event could see LCCDC’s next project under way farther north on Sheridan. Workers there were framing two new homes on land that held three abandoned trailers before the agency bought it in 2019.
The West 18th and Sheridan property had been condemned when LCCDC bought it and demolished what was left of its previous structure with help from the city of North Platte.
The first pair of duplexes, finished in June 2017, has four 1,200-square-foot units with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a single-car garage.
The remaining two pairs, completed in November 2019 and this past July, have two-bedroom, one-bathroom units of 900 square feet apiece. They have outdoor parking instead of garages.
“Each phase of this was rented before we were done,” Bodeen said. “That shows the need for this type of housing in the community.”
Work on the final pair of duplexes started in October 2020 and proceeded in the teeth of supply delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
Even though LCCDC couldn’t install the appliances for the final pair as quickly as it wanted, “we had people wanting to get into these (anyway) because they were so excited to do so.”
The North Platte branch of First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) assisted each of the project’s three phases, with Great Western Bank providing a construction line of credit for the second pair.
Also assisting one or more project phases were the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.’s “Shot in the Arm” program, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund and the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority.
The pair of duplexes finished in 2019 was one of the first financed by the state’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund, Bodeen said.