Lincoln County Community Development Corp. completes duplex project

The 20-some people attending Tuesday’s event could see LCCDC’s next project under way farther north on Sheridan. Workers there were framing two new homes on land that held three abandoned trailers before the agency bought it in 2019.

The West 18th and Sheridan property had been condemned when LCCDC bought it and demolished what was left of its previous structure with help from the city of North Platte.

The first pair of duplexes, finished in June 2017, has four 1,200-square-foot units with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a single-car garage.

The remaining two pairs, completed in November 2019 and this past July, have two-bedroom, one-bathroom units of 900 square feet apiece. They have outdoor parking instead of garages.

“Each phase of this was rented before we were done,” Bodeen said. “That shows the need for this type of housing in the community.”

Work on the final pair of duplexes started in October 2020 and proceeded in the teeth of supply delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

Even though LCCDC couldn’t install the appliances for the final pair as quickly as it wanted, “we had people wanting to get into these (anyway) because they were so excited to do so.”