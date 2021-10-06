Lincoln County Community Development Corp. hosting block party

The Lincoln County Community Development Corp. will hold a block party from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the nonprofit housing agency’s trio of duplexes at West 18th Street and Sheridan Avenue in North Platte.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The event will mark the grand opening for the duplexes, built gradually beginning in 2017, as well as LCCDC’s 25th anniversary.
The agency has built about 350 housing units across Lincoln County since 1997, according to a press release.
Food will be served at Thursday’s block party. Donations will be accepted.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.