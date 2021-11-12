Lincoln County Community Development Corp. to celebrate completion of duplexes

The Lincoln County Community Development Corp. will celebrate the completion of the construction of two duplexes Tuesday.

The duplexes at 1802 N. Sheridan Ave. are the last of six built on a site where unusable buildings were demolished with assistance from the city of North Platte.

The ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m. at that address, followed by coffee and cookies at the LCCDC’s new offices, 303 S. Jeffers St.

The organization has been providing affordable living in Lincoln County for 25 years.

The general contractor for the duplexes project was Lee’s Goodlife Homes, owned by John Lee.

Funding was made available from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Previous phases of the project were funded with assistance from NDEC’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund, Nebraska Investment Finance Authority match funding and local funds contributed by First National Bank Omaha.

For more information on LCCDC, call the office at 308-534-5095.