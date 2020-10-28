Lincoln County community leaders have a message: 'Wear a mask'

At the beginning of October, the West Central District Health Department’s area had 29 active cases.
As of Oct. 27, there were 543 active COVID-19 cases — meaning in less than a month, there was a 1,772% increase in active cases.
At Wednesday’s Public Health Command Center unified press conference, Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director at WCDHD, expressed concern at these numbers and what they mean for the communities in the six counties the health department serves.
“We’re seeing a community decline in individual ownership of activities such as limiting gatherings, keeping social distance and wearing facial coverings,” Vanderheiden said. “This lack of a cohesive approach for all has significantly impacted our communities.”
“Wear a face covering” was the main message espoused by each participant at the press conference, though all focused on a different facet of why it was important. Other speakers included Dr. Jeff Brittan of Midlands Family Medicine, Great Plains Health Board Chairman Dr. Ned Mack, Dr. Emily Jones of Great Plains Health Family Medicine, North Platte Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ron Hanson, and GPH CEO Mel McNea.
Community members need to take personal responsibility for mitigating the spread of the virus, Vanderheiden said, as was done early in the pandemic.
“It is one of the most powerful and effective tools we have in slowing the spread of COVID-19, especially when we do it all together,” Vanderheiden said.
Even people who have already had the virus should continue to wear masks when in public, she said.
“When we look at COVID-19, we know we’re still looking at an illness that we don’t know a lot about,” Vanderheiden said. “We don’t know how long it takes someone to potentially be infected after COVID-19 — we are seeing some reinfections after someone has contracted COVID-19 — so it is critical that we are wearing our facial coverings regardless of whether we had COVID or not.”
Stress on health care system
Hospitals across Nebraska are filling up with patients — those with COVID-19 and those with other conditions. This situation had dire consequences for Jones when her grandfather died three weeks ago in a Nebraska hospital.
Her grandfather had needed a heart-valve replacement, Jones said, but the hospital was overwhelmed with COVID patients, and the decision was made to pursue outpatient treatment first “in hopes that we could delay him through this COVID spike in Nebraska.”
A fall at home hours after being discharged sent her grandfather back to the hospital, where he later died because he could not receive the treatment that would have prolonged his life.
“It’s not happening here in North Platte yet — our hospital capacity is still pretty good — but it could very well become our hospital where we need a medical procedure to save our life, or our loved one’s life, and we can’t because every bed is filled with COVID,” Jones said. “And a simple heart procedure that could have saved my grandpa’s life couldn’t be done.”
People with chronic conditions, like Jones’ late grandfather, are seeking care because they can no longer put it off, McNea said.
“When I look at our daily census, we are not overwhelmed by elective procedures; we are overwhelmed by COVID-19 and chronic patients who have gone without care for a long time,” he said.
The volume of patients in North Platte and across Nebraska is so great that a state hotline has been set up.
“When we don’t have beds in our hospital to take COVID-19 patients, we get on the hotline and try to transfer them to a place that has an open ICU bed,” McNea said. “We’ve also received those patients. Last week we received patients from the eastern part of the state; this week, we had to send some North Platte citizens to the eastern part of the state. It’s kind of a revolving door right now.”
In addition, McNea said, health care providers and staff at GPH are exhausted, which concerns him more than bed capacity or the availability of ventilators.
“As I engage with them, I can see the exhaustion and the stress that they are under in taking care of COVID-19 patients. We have beds at our hospital; we have limitless beds. But we don’t have the providers or the nurses to take care of them,” McNea said. “How you all can help in this community is by wearing a mask. If you want to be treated and you want a nurse to take care of you, or you do not want to be transferred to another locale in the state, then we need to take action now and be respectful of our health care providers. We’re on the verge of a real serious situation that continues to climb and spike every day.”
‘Concern ourselves with science, not politics’
For Brittan, this is unlike anything he’s seen in his 35 years practicing medicine in North Platte.
“I can tell you in all the years I’ve been doing medicine, COVID is unique,” Brittan said. “We’ve never seen anything like it.”
Understanding of the novel coronavirus and ways to prevent it is also growing at a fast pace. Much is still not understood.
“You gotta do what you can,” Brittan said. That includes wearing a mask, social distancing and handwashing.
“From the medical standpoint, the science is that masks help,” Brittan said. “There’s a lot of politics out there, and you’ll see a lot on the news now, but the science is that it will help. We need to concern ourselves with science, not politics, and the science says we should be doing it.”
Jones echoed his point later when answering a question about how CDC guidance during the pandemic has changed.
“This is the thing about science — we learn things. We’re always learning new things with science. We used to do surgeries with no gloves on. We know now that we need to wear gloves, wash our hands, and that hygiene is important,” Jones said. “So we need to take that and say, ‘OK, we’ve learned new information, we know that masks aren’t the nonsense we were told initially, that they are helpful.’”
If nothing else, Brittan implores people to wear a mask out of concern for their community.
“Nebraska is full of people who very much care about their neighbors and doing what’s right for their neighbors. If that is the case, this is what they can do to help their neighbors,” Brittan said. “When everybody wears a mask, we’re protecting each other. I think we should be doing this because we care about each other.”
