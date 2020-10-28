Lincoln County community leaders have a message: 'Wear a mask'

“As I engage with them, I can see the exhaustion and the stress that they are under in taking care of COVID-19 patients. We have beds at our hospital; we have limitless beds. But we don’t have the providers or the nurses to take care of them,” McNea said. “How you all can help in this community is by wearing a mask. If you want to be treated and you want a nurse to take care of you, or you do not want to be transferred to another locale in the state, then we need to take action now and be respectful of our health care providers. We’re on the verge of a real serious situation that continues to climb and spike every day.”

‘Concern ourselves with science, not politics’

For Brittan, this is unlike anything he’s seen in his 35 years practicing medicine in North Platte.

“I can tell you in all the years I’ve been doing medicine, COVID is unique,” Brittan said. “We’ve never seen anything like it.”

Understanding of the novel coronavirus and ways to prevent it is also growing at a fast pace. Much is still not understood.

“You gotta do what you can,” Brittan said. That includes wearing a mask, social distancing and handwashing.