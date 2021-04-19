Lincoln County could see big savings if it refinances jail bonds

Lincoln County could see savings of about $160,000 with the refinancing of its 2016 general obligation jail bonds.
Paul Grieger, representing D.A. Davidson and Co., told the Lincoln County commissioners that the timing was right to take advantage of low interest rates.
“The plan is for our people to start talking to banks and other investors later today,” Grieger said. “Then we’ll schedule a formal order period for the bonds (Tuesday) morning.”
He said if everything goes as planned, Board Chairman Kent Weems will sign the purchase agreement Wednesday morning.
The commissioners on Feb. 1 approved refinancing the bonds and were waiting for D.A. Davidson to work through the details and timing.
“You’re currently paying 2.4% on bonds,” Grieger said. “If everything goes smoothly, we’re expecting those rates to come in below 1%.”
In another matter, the county’s benefits committee recommended the board look at the county’s insurance offerings for employees.
Commissioner Chris Bruns said many employees leave for jobs that offer better health insurance.
“It costs the taxpayers a heck of a lot of money if we’re losing employees, and we have a revolving door of employees and recruiting and training and the knowledge base that goes out the door with them,” said Commissioner Chris Bruns. “In my opinion, we’re not doing right by our employees.”
The committee consists of Bruns, whose background is in insurance; Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell, Lt. Dan Newton of the Sheriff’s Office, County Clerk Becky Rossell and administrative assistant Tammy White. Bruns said they have looked at what other counties offer and have met with representatives of several insurance carriers.
Additionally, the committee took a look at employee-recognition efforts. Commissioner Joe Hewgley said there will always be those who don’t think the county should spend money on employee recognition.
“In spite of the potential negative feedback of spending a few dollars on employee appreciation,” Hewgley said, “it is something that needs to be done.”
Bruns said the benefits committee will return to the commissioners for action on the recommendations once the research is complete.
Several commissioners voiced approval of considering improvements to both health insurance benefits and employee recognition to help retain quality employees.
The commissioners also approved an application for a Nebraska Office of Highway Safety Ticket It or Click It mini grant for the Sheriff’s Office.
More by Job Vigil
5 stories that brought interesting people's journeys into your home
Reporter Job Vigil shares five stories he covered this year that offered a peek into people's lives.
It was amazing to hear about a chance meeting at college that led to her new friend’s mom saving Alex’s life by donating part of her liver.
An artist from small town Nebraska who accomplished national acclaim for his work really was an inspiration to me.
Kenzie and her family are friends of mine and when I heard of her plight and her recovery, it was just something I felt needed sharing.
Principal Mark Skillstad, and his daughter, Kinsey Skillstad, experience strange final year at St. Pat's
Mark's retirement and Kinsey's graduation both happened at the beginning of the pandemic. Their story of losing the opportunity to celebrate t…
These students, along with others from other countries, have been given a marvelous opportunity and I think it's important to hear about their…