Lincoln County could see big savings if it refinances jail bonds

Lincoln County could see savings of about $160,000 with the refinancing of its 2016 general obligation jail bonds.

Paul Grieger, representing D.A. Davidson and Co., told the Lincoln County commissioners that the timing was right to take advantage of low interest rates.

“The plan is for our people to start talking to banks and other investors later today,” Grieger said. “Then we’ll schedule a formal order period for the bonds (Tuesday) morning.”

He said if everything goes as planned, Board Chairman Kent Weems will sign the purchase agreement Wednesday morning.

The commissioners on Feb. 1 approved refinancing the bonds and were waiting for D.A. Davidson to work through the details and timing.

“You’re currently paying 2.4% on bonds,” Grieger said. “If everything goes smoothly, we’re expecting those rates to come in below 1%.”

In another matter, the county’s benefits committee recommended the board look at the county’s insurance offerings for employees.

Commissioner Chris Bruns said many employees leave for jobs that offer better health insurance.