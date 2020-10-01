 Skip to main content
Lincoln County Crimestoppers seeking assistance in arson incident
Local News

Lincoln County Crimestoppers is seeking assistance in an Aug. 29 arson incident.

In the overnight hours, an individual burned an American flag that was on display on the North Platte Telegraph property. The flag was attached to a pole outside the building when it was lit on fire.

Individuals can submit information anonymously at lincolncountycrimestoppers.com and clicking on “submit a tip” or by calling 308-535-6789.

