Lincoln County Democrats to resume meeting

Lincoln County Democrats will resume meeting on the first Thursday of each month at Wild Bill’s, 1100 S. Jeffers St.
The first meeting will be at 6 p.m. June 3.
A national tire distributor will break ground before month’s end on a regional tire distribution center at North Platte’s Twin Rivers Business Park.
The driver was found passed out behind the steering wheel of his pickup with the ignition on and the vehicle in drive, according to court documents.
Matthew L. McCarthy is charged with intentional child abuse with no injury. He made an initial appearance Thursday in Lincoln County Court and has a preliminary hearing set for next Thursday.
City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said the city and Chief subsidiary C&L Land LLC completed the $10,000 sale of the 154-acre course on May 7 — two months after the City Council approved a lease-purchase agreement of up to two years.
“We just want to make sure that every single person knows they have somebody,” Shannon Vanderheiden said. “They need to know how important they are ... and we want to share that with people.”
“I commend (Ricketts) for taking action and realizing demand was out there in the public sector (for workers). It’s just been a struggle for those small businesses to find people."
Shauna Albers, 46, had been charged with burglary and theft by taking, over $5,000, in October 2020. Albers pleaded not guilty to the charges, and her lawyer requested a psychological evaluation and a bench trial.
The project total of over $1.7 million includes the first phase completed last summer,the current work and future facility updates as needed. Included in that total, Dodson said, are funds to increase the NPCS Endowment as well.
“The idea is to have an all-inclusive program so these patients can get the care that they need where they’re at, to make it more convenient, to increase that access to care,” said Darrick Parker, director of rehabilitation services.
The County Board will review Legislative Bill 156 during the meeting, which starts at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
