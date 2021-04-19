Lincoln County emergency management director receives award from state association

Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers received the 2021 Emergency Management Professional of the Year award on Friday.

The award is given annually by the Nebraska Association of Emergency Management. In 2015, Myers won the New Emergency Management Professional of the Year award.

Myers said he was honored by the award.

“I feel overjoyed,” Myers said. “It’s really neat to know that my bosses think highly of me and my association thinks highly enough to select me.”

June will mark seven years that Myers has been emergency management director.

“I love what I do,” Myers said. “This is not a job I ever thought I’d have done, but I know God put me in this place.”

