 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln County emergency management director receives award from state association
0 comments
top story

Lincoln County emergency management director receives award from state association

{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln County emergency management director receives award from state association

Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers received the 2021 Emergency Management Professional of the Year award on Friday. The award is given annually by the Nebraska Association of Emergency Management.

Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers received the 2021 Emergency Management Professional of the Year award on Friday. The award is given annually by the Nebraska Association of Emergency Management.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers received the 2021 Emergency Management Professional of the Year award on Friday.

The award is given annually by the Nebraska Association of Emergency Management. In 2015, Myers won the New Emergency Management Professional of the Year award.

Myers said he was honored by the award.

“I feel overjoyed,” Myers said. “It’s really neat to know that my bosses think highly of me and my association thinks highly enough to select me.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

June will mark seven years that Myers has been emergency management director.

“I love what I do,” Myers said. “This is not a job I ever thought I’d have done, but I know God put me in this place.”

More by Job Vigil

5 stories that brought interesting people's journeys into your home

Reporter Job Vigil shares five stories he covered this year that offered a peek into people's lives.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Walter Mondale remembered

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News