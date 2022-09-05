Lincoln County fair board to lead off 2022-23 budget decision-making

The Lincoln County Agricultural Society will be the first of North Platte’s eight property tax consumers to adopt its budget and tax request for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The fair board plans a budget hearing and vote during the Ag Society’s annual meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the activities building at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 Rodeo Road.

Two more local governments will set their budgets and projected tax requests Thursday, when the Twin Platte Natural Resources District board holds its hearing and vote and the North Platte City Council approves the city’s budget two days after its own hearing Tuesday.

Proposed Ag Society authorized spending in all funds would total $9.78 million, up 2.3% from the fiscal year that ended June 30.

The operators of the annual Lincoln County Fair plan to ask for $434,799 in countywide property taxes, 16.9% higher than in 2021-22.

The Ag Society’s tax rate would grow from 0.72 cents to 0.82 cents per $100 of taxable value, a 13.5% increase.

Fair board members have maintained their total spending authority since 2018-19 between $9.5 million and nearly $11 million.

The Ag Society’s budget range over the decade prior to that was between $862,000 and $1.23 million, according to county and state records.

The Ag Society has been building up funds for several years in anticipation of building the Linco Ag & Education Center at the North Platte fairgrounds.

Fair board leaders have said in past years that they needed to budget as though the project could start any time.

Plans for the new indoor structure, unveiled in October 2021, would include a large dirt floor with animal stalls and classrooms for training young people in agricultural fields.

Besides property taxes, the Ag Society’s project has benefited from private donations such as last May’s annual North Platte Giving Day.

The fair board also was awarded $117,600 in June by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development from Nebraska’s share of federal COVID-19 relief funds. The Ag Society had sought $2 million in state help.