Fair week brings 4-H participants and other agriculture folks together for competition and camaraderie.

The Lincoln County Fair is approaching and some exciting things are planned for the five-day annual event.

The activities begin this week with Thursday’s fashion review and clothing construction judging day, followed by a public style show and 4-H music contest at 6:30 p.m. at the McDonald-Belton Theater at North Platte Community College South Campus. Next week opens with the 4-H and open-class dog shows on Monday and check-in for static exhibits and foods Tuesday morning. The fair officially runs Wednesday through Sunday, July 26-30.

This Saturday, the Heartland Pulling Series Truck and Tractor Pull takes place at the Lincoln County Raceway beginning at 6:30 p.m. with street stock, followed by the Outlaw and Heartland pulls at 7 p.m.

Amanda Carr, promotions secretary, said the racetrack also will be the location for the Easton Corbin concert July 28. Corbin is a popular country music artist whose hit song “A Little More Country Than That” thrust him onto the national music scene.

Jason Mayer, a native of Kearney, will open the show beginning at 7 p.m. and Corbin will take the stage at 9 p.m.

“A new aspect to the fair this year will be the Critter Close-Ups show,” Carr said. “They have exotic animals and they will put on a show, and then there will be an hour time frame where the public can play with the animals.”

The popular pig wrestling show takes place July 29 with registration at 5 p.m. Teams of four will wrestle the pigs in a muddy enclosure on the outdoor arena floor. The cost to register is $40 for adult teams and $20 for kid teams.

“The little kids as young as 4 years old chase little piglets,” Carr said.

Country artist Tanner Sovereign will present a concert at 7 p.m. that night in the outdoor pavilion. From 9 p.m. to midnight, there will be a 4-H teen dance between the rabbit and chicken barns.

Carr said goat roping is one of the more popular fair events. Registration opens at 6 p.m. July 27 at the First Interstate Bank Arena. All ages are welcome to compete for prizes, she said.

Each day throughout the fair, there will be activities that include ax throwing, Explorit Zone events, face painting and balloons, as well as putt-putt golf.

“Jorgenson’s Sod Farm donated some grass,” Carr said, for the area between the Extension Office and the Beef Barn. “We have a new groundskeeper, Tyler Fitzpatrick, who is doing a wonderful job. I think the grounds look very nice.”

At 4 p.m. July 30 will be the parade of champions, where all winners show their entries.

On July 31 will be the annual livestock sale, although the process has changed over the last couple of years. The 4-H members no longer sell their animals, but purchasers hear the youths present their stories, and the highest bidder pays the money to the youngster’s savings account.

More information on fair events and times can be found at lincofair.com.