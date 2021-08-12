Lincoln County Fairgrounds to show 'Shrek 2' for 'Movies Under the Stars'

The computer-animated comedy “Shrek 2” will be shown during a “Movie Under the Stars” program at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Aug. 20-21.

The free drive-in movie will begin at 8:30 p.m. both nights and will be limited to 160 vehicles for both showings, according to a press release.

The event sponsor, UScellular, will set up a 52-foot screen at the fairgrounds. The parking lot will open at 7 p.m. each night with mapped- out spots for vehicles.

UScellular customers with parking passes will be directed to preferred viewing areas while spots are available and also receive other perks.

Details are available at drivein.uscellular.com. Anyone at least 18 years old can register for a pass, and only one will be given for each vehicle.

Once passes are gone, anyone who registers for the movie will receive a rental code to watch a movie of their choice at home.

The movie audio will be available through each vehicle’s FM radio.

This is the second year that UScellular has operated the “Movie Under the Stars.” Movies were shown in 10 communities across the country last year.