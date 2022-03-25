 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lincoln County Farm Bureau hosting District 42 candidate forum April 2

  • 0
Local News

Lincoln County Farm Bureau will host a “Meet the Candidates” forum April 2 featuring three primary election candidates for the Legislature’s District 42 seat.

Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns, Brenda Fourtner and state Sen. Mike Jacobson are scheduled to attend the 6:30 p.m. forum at the McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.

Audience members will be invited to write down and submit questions, county Farm Bureau member Craig Phelps said. The District 42 candidates will answer them in between opening and closing statements.

Candidates in other races in the May 10 primary may have a chance to speak if time allows, Phelps said.

Coffee and cookies will be served.

For information, call Phelps at 308-530-6104.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

As Russia bans Facebook and Instagram, what alternatives will Russian social media users turn to?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News