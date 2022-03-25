Lincoln County Farm Bureau hosting District 42 candidate forum April 2

Lincoln County Farm Bureau will host a “Meet the Candidates” forum April 2 featuring three primary election candidates for the Legislature’s District 42 seat.
Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns, Brenda Fourtner and state Sen. Mike Jacobson are scheduled to attend the 6:30 p.m. forum at the McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.
Audience members will be invited to write down and submit questions, county Farm Bureau member Craig Phelps said. The District 42 candidates will answer them in between opening and closing statements.
Candidates in other races in the May 10 primary may have a chance to speak if time allows, Phelps said.
Coffee and cookies will be served.
For information, call Phelps at 308-530-6104.