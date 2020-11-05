Lincoln County finalizes general election vote count

Though most outstanding provisional ballots wound up being counted, the outcomes of North Platte’s major election races didn’t change in official general election results released Thursday evening.
They did confirm a 46-vote victory by Angela Blaesi over Brooke Luenenborg for the North Platte school board’s open Ward 2 seat, the only one in the city close enough to possibly trigger an automatic recount with the right number of additional votes.
The final margins backing renewal for North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund also grew, with 76.5% supporting the first of two related ballot questions and 70.1% the second in official returns. QGF now will continue until March 2031.
County Clerk Becky Rossell said the county’s canvassing board verified 229 of the 248 provisional ballots cast on Election Day. Their votes are part of official results available by clicking on “2020 Election Results” on the county’s website at co.lincoln.ne.us.
Tuesday’s official turnout among the county’s registered voters was 17,371, setting an all-time numerical record. The verified provisional ballots lifted the turnout percentage to just under 71.45%, the highest since the all-time record of 77.99% was set in November 1992.
They also pushed Election Day’s in-person turnout to 8,986, alongside a record 8,385 county voters who completed early ballots. The latter represented 99.3% of the 8,442 registered voters who requested them.
It took all day Thursday for the canvassing board to review the ballots and for Tuesday’s final results to be prepared. Rossell and her staff worked until 3:20 a.m. Wednesday to complete Election Day’s unofficial totals.
“Yes, this has definitely been my most challenging election, but I can see light at the end now,” said Rossell, who succeeded the late Nadine Heath as county clerk and election commissioner in 1997.
Official totals in Tuesday’s contested North Platte races are as follows:
» Mayor of North Platte: Brandon Kelliher, 5,788 (59.3%); John Hales, 3,918 (40.1%); write-ins, 58 (0.6%).
» North Platte City Council — Ward 1: Donna Tryon, 1,208 (59.2%); Jim Backenstose, 815 (40.0%); write-ins, 16 (0.8%). Ward 2: Pete Volz, 1,844 (56.1%); Jim Agler, 1,434 (43.6%); write-ins, 10 (0.3%). Ward 3: Brad Garrick, 1,481 (62.9%); Don Kurre, 859 (36.5%); write-ins, 14 (0.6%). Ward 4: Mark Woods, 1,281 (68.9%); Lawrence Ostendorf, 568 (30.6%); write-ins, 9 (0.5%).
» Quality Growth Fund renewal — Issue 1: For, 7,487 (76.5%); Against, 2,303 (23.5%). Issue 2: For, 6,840 (70.1%); Against, 2,914 (29.9%).
» North Platte school board — Ward 2: Angela Blaesi, 1,560 (50.5%); Brooke Luenenborg, 1,514 (49.0%); write-ins, 16 (0.5%).
» Twin Platte Natural Resources District, Subdistrict 2: Ryan Sellers, 2,494 (52.2%); Judy Pederson, 2,257 (47.2%); write-ins, 26 (0.5%).
