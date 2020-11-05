Lincoln County finalizes general election vote count

Though most outstanding provisional ballots wound up being counted, the outcomes of North Platte’s major election races didn’t change in official general election results released Thursday evening.

They did confirm a 46-vote victory by Angela Blaesi over Brooke Luenenborg for the North Platte school board’s open Ward 2 seat, the only one in the city close enough to possibly trigger an automatic recount with the right number of additional votes.

The final margins backing renewal for North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund also grew, with 76.5% supporting the first of two related ballot questions and 70.1% the second in official returns. QGF now will continue until March 2031.

County Clerk Becky Rossell said the county’s canvassing board verified 229 of the 248 provisional ballots cast on Election Day. Their votes are part of official results available by clicking on “2020 Election Results” on the county’s website at co.lincoln.ne.us.

Tuesday’s official turnout among the county’s registered voters was 17,371, setting an all-time numerical record. The verified provisional ballots lifted the turnout percentage to just under 71.45%, the highest since the all-time record of 77.99% was set in November 1992.