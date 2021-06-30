Lincoln County GOP announces candidate visit; political group starting Patriot Academy workshop

An appearance by a gubernatorial candidate and a workshop on civics and constitutional rights highlight upcoming events sponsored by the Lincoln County Republican Party.
» Breland Ridenour of Omaha, the newest announced GOP candidate for governor, will meet people and answer questions in the Cody Park shelter at 5 p.m. Friday.
Ridenour, an information technology manager for Skarda Equipment Co., joins cattle feeder Charles Herbster of Falls City and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus in the race to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Pete Ricketts.
» Local residents are invited to register for a national Patriot Academy workshop set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10 at Harvest Christian Fellowship, 1501 S. Dewey St.
Kolene Woodward will lead the “Constitutional Defense of Your Family & Freedom” course. Patriot Academy trains people to better understand limited government, free enterprise, individual liberties and timeless biblical truths, according to patriotacademy.com.
Lunch is included in the $15 registration cost. Participants must register by July 8.
For information, contact Woodward at 308-672-2214 or Carol Friesen at 308-530-6911.