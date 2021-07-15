Lincoln County Historical Museum volunteers recognized for their work with Brown-Harano photos

Eight volunteers with the Lincoln County Historical Museum were presented with the Heritage Hero Award by the Nebraska State Historical Society on Thursday night.

The group was honored for the 10,000 to 15,000 hours they have donated over the past three years on the photography project. The work included sorting, organizing and cataloging the photos from roughly 100,000 from the former Brown-Harano Photography studio and then building an online list of the names from it for family members to search from.

Brown-Harano Photography was located in North Platte for seven decades. Don Milroy, the former owner of the studio, donated the photos to the museum. The volunteers are Don Kilgore, Don Lucas, Kathy Wenz, Don Milroy, Arlene Cross, Mike Douty, Mary Diamond and Bill McGahan. The award is to recognize volunteers who are committed to preserving the state’s history and heritage.

