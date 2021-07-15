 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln County Historical Museum volunteers recognized for their work with Brown-Harano photos
0 comments
featured

Lincoln County Historical Museum volunteers recognized for their work with Brown-Harano photos

{{featured_button_text}}

Eight volunteers with the Lincoln County Historical Museum were presented with the Heritage Hero Award by the Nebraska State Historical Society on Thursday night.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The group was honored for the 10,000 to 15,000 hours they have donated over the past three years on the photography project. The work included sorting, organizing and cataloging the photos from roughly 100,000 from the former Brown-Harano Photography studio and then building an online list of the names from it for family members to search from.

Brown-Harano Photography was located in North Platte for seven decades. Don Milroy, the former owner of the studio, donated the photos to the museum. The volunteers are Don Kilgore, Don Lucas, Kathy Wenz, Don Milroy, Arlene Cross, Mike Douty, Mary Diamond and Bill McGahan. The award is to recognize volunteers who are committed to preserving the state’s history and heritage.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surgeon general: Health misinformation costs lives

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Three-day Platte River Cruise Night begins
Local

Three-day Platte River Cruise Night begins

The event continues Saturday throughout town. Activities include the cars on display in Downtown from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a pinewood derby at the old Alco building, a kids cruise and a burnout competition.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News