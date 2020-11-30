Lincoln County Historical Museum's Christmas Village returns

The Lincoln County Historical Museum’s annual Christmas Village offers a holiday experience safe from the concerns of COVID-19.

The village is open for drive-through only from 6 to 9 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, then Dec. 11-13, 18-20 and 23-24. Admission and popcorn are free. Donations will be accepted.

The houses and buildings have been decorated by participating businesses and individuals, and a drive through the village is one of the most popular area displays each year.

In 2019, attendance was 12,000, according to Jim Griffin, the museum’s director/curator.

The museum is located at 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. in North Platte.