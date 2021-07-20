 Skip to main content
Lincoln County Historical Museum's Old Fashioned Corn Feed will be Aug. 7
Lincoln County Historical Museum's Old Fashioned Corn Feed will be Aug. 7

8-4 lc corn feed web.jpg

Lincoln County Historical Museum volunteers Wilma Douty, left, and Janice Walters serve piping hot corn on the cob at the Aug. 3, 2019, Corn Feed to Joni Todd of North Platte and her son Tristen, 9.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County Historical Museum’s annual Old Fashioned Corn Feed will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7, the weekend of North Platte Rail Days.

“All-you-can-eat” sweet corn and pulled pork will be served during the event at the museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. Live music will be offered, and museum admission will be free.

Lunch costs $12 for adults and $6 for children 6 to 10, with children 5 and younger eating for free.

For information, call 308-534-5640.

