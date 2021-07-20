Lincoln County Historical Museum's Old Fashioned Corn Feed will be Aug. 7

Telegraph staff reports
The Lincoln County Historical Museum’s annual Old Fashioned Corn Feed will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7, the weekend of North Platte Rail Days.
“All-you-can-eat” sweet corn and pulled pork will be served during the event at the museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. Live music will be offered, and museum admission will be free.
Lunch costs $12 for adults and $6 for children 6 to 10, with children 5 and younger eating for free.
For information, call 308-534-5640.
