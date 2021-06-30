Lincoln County Historical Society to receive grant from state foundation

"This is something we’ve hoped to accomplish for years and thanks to the Statewide grant program, we can finally make it a reality.”

The statewide grant program was developed in July 2020 to fulfill a funding need for local historical and educational organizations in Nebraska.

Thanks to an initial donation from the Dillon Foundation as well as donations from numerous individuals, NSHSF was able to award $15,605 for these first-year grants.

The grants from this program help organizations such as museums, historical societies and libraries with core education, preservation, and interpretive programs about community history.

“We are extremely grateful to our donors who made these grants possible,” said Leslie Fattig, executive director at the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation. “We were overwhelmed by the number of applications and overall need from local historical organizations and libraries across the state. COVID-19 was and still is a very challenging time for many of these organizations, and many are run by volunteers. We’re thrilled to be able to help these invaluable organizations achieve their goals and we are excited to continue the Statewide grant program in the future.”