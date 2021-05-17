Lincoln County insurance carrier released from liability for man's medical bills after shooting

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday authorized Chairman Kent Weems to sign an agreement and release with Employers Mutual Casualty Co. concerning law enforcement liability coverage and the county’s umbrella policy.

“It’s a single-page policy release, a document the board signed with our general carrier,” said Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer.

The insurance carrier cut a check to the county, Volkmer said, for $100,000 to cover medical bills for James Mitchell.

“In exchange, the county has essentially released (the insurance carrier) from any liability on any of Mr. Mitchell’s medical bills,” Volkmer said.

Mitchell was shot by a sheriff’s deputy at Lake Maloney on Feb. 24, 2020, as he attempted to escape arrest.

In other action, the board:

» Accepted the low bid from Midlands Contracting of Kearney for the Ingham Bridge replacement project. Three bids were submitted, with Midlands offering the lowest at $124,995. The other two bids were from Simon Construction of North Platte at $176,000 and Paul Reed Construction of Gering, $256,781.