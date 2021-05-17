Lincoln County insurance carrier released from liability for man's medical bills after shooting

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday authorized Chairman Kent Weems to sign an agreement and release with Employers Mutual Casualty Co. concerning law enforcement liability coverage and the county’s umbrella policy.
“It’s a single-page policy release, a document the board signed with our general carrier,” said Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer.
The insurance carrier cut a check to the county, Volkmer said, for $100,000 to cover medical bills for James Mitchell.
“In exchange, the county has essentially released (the insurance carrier) from any liability on any of Mr. Mitchell’s medical bills,” Volkmer said.
Mitchell was shot by a sheriff’s deputy at Lake Maloney on Feb. 24, 2020, as he attempted to escape arrest.
In other action, the board:
» Accepted the low bid from Midlands Contracting of Kearney for the Ingham Bridge replacement project. Three bids were submitted, with Midlands offering the lowest at $124,995. The other two bids were from Simon Construction of North Platte at $176,000 and Paul Reed Construction of Gering, $256,781.
» Approved the closure of Railroad Street May 28-29 for the North Platte Stockyards bull riding event. The stockyards is the only user of the road.
» Renewed the contract for animal damage control with USDA Wildlife Services with a cost-of-living adjustment increase.
The board also authorized Weems to sign the following:
» Closing documents for the General Obligation Refunding Bonds Series 2021, which will save the county about $150,000 in interest.
» The Blue Cross Blue Shield subgroup health insurance application covering July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
» A special designated liquor permit submitted by GL Concepts for a wedding reception at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds June 5.
» A special designated liquor permit submitted by La Casa Del Rios for a reception at Harbor Lights May 29.