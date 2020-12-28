Lincoln County judge to decide if charges should be reduced for suspect in November stabbing

North Platte police Sgt. Jeff Hoaglund and Investigator Roger Freeze both testified that there is no evidence that would contradict Saathoff’s statement.

“Her intent was to scare him, to get him out (of the apartment),” Saathoff’s lawyer Robert Lindemeier said. “There was no intent to kill (Wood).”

Freeze testified that Saathoff said she was scared because she had been assaulted by other men in the past. When asked by Lindemeier, Freeze said he was also aware that Wood had been previously convicted of domestic violence against Saathoff.

Deputy County Attorney Angela Franz argued that Saathoff never mentioned an escalation of violence by Wood after the slap, or a threat of escalation, and there was no evidence that he tried to prevent her from just leaving the apartment.

Both Hoaglund and Freeze testified that Saathoff was crying at the apartment and also in the interview room at the police station and became nearly hysterical when told that Wood had died.

Hoaglund testified that Saathoff asked for a wastebasket because she felt that she was going to vomit. Hoaglund also testified that Saathoff also said that she should have “just let (Wood) beat her.”