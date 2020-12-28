Lincoln County judge to decide if charges should be reduced for suspect in November stabbing

The case against Harlie E. Saathoff, who is accused in the fatal stabbing of her 20-year-old boyfriend early Nov. 12, has been taken under advisement.
Lincoln County Court Judge Kent Turnbull will consider whether the second-degree murder charges against her will remain or potentially be reduced.
Saathoff, 19, was in Lincoln County Court for a contested preliminary hearing Monday afternoon.
Three members of the North Platte Police Department testified during the roughly hourlong hearing, and Turnbull will submit a written opinion on the case before it is bound over for trial.
Saathoff’s boyfriend, Bryce D. Wood was stabbed in the abdomen and later died of his injuries.
At question is Saathoff’s intentions that night — whether they were driven by a sudden quarrel with provocation, “the heat of passion.”
Saathoff told investigators that night that she and Wood had argued over a text she sent, and Wood slapped her.
Saathoff said she went into the kitchen to grab a knife and returned to the bedroom to confront Wood. She told investigators she made a forward up-and-down motion with the knife in her right hand in an attempt to scare Wood into leaving the apartment. She said Wood backed up and fell onto the bed, and she went down as well, stabbing him once in the abdomen.
North Platte police Sgt. Jeff Hoaglund and Investigator Roger Freeze both testified that there is no evidence that would contradict Saathoff’s statement.
“Her intent was to scare him, to get him out (of the apartment),” Saathoff’s lawyer Robert Lindemeier said. “There was no intent to kill (Wood).”
Freeze testified that Saathoff said she was scared because she had been assaulted by other men in the past. When asked by Lindemeier, Freeze said he was also aware that Wood had been previously convicted of domestic violence against Saathoff.
Deputy County Attorney Angela Franz argued that Saathoff never mentioned an escalation of violence by Wood after the slap, or a threat of escalation, and there was no evidence that he tried to prevent her from just leaving the apartment.
Both Hoaglund and Freeze testified that Saathoff was crying at the apartment and also in the interview room at the police station and became nearly hysterical when told that Wood had died.
Hoaglund testified that Saathoff asked for a wastebasket because she felt that she was going to vomit. Hoaglund also testified that Saathoff also said that she should have “just let (Wood) beat her.”
Investigator James Ady testified about an interview he had with a male friend of Wood about five days after the incident.
The individual told Ady that he had been with Saathoff and Wood at the apartment Nov. 11 and witnessed an argument between the two.
The friend said Saathoff lifted her shirt to show the marks that she claimed Wood left on her the night before. He added that Wood’s response was, “You mean when you threatened me with a knife?”
The friend said he left the apartment with Wood, and Saathoff threw some of Wood’s belongings out the window and into the street.