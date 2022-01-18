Lincoln County lodging tax collections sees first-ever $1M year

As North Platte’s city sales tax set yet another monthly record in November, Lincoln County’s lodging tax clinched its first-ever $1 million year.

Net 2021 proceeds from the hotel-motel tax stood at $1,070,448 — with word on December’s receipts still pending — after adding in November’s net take of $81,388.

That figure set the year’s seventh monthly record for the 4% lodging tax in online records dating to 2006. It topped the pre-pandemic November record of $68,630 in 2019.

After plunging 27.4% from 2019 to 2020 due to COVID-19 impacts, the county’s 11-month lodging tax collections for 2021 were 61.4% higher than for all of 2020 and 17.1% above 2019’s 12-month total of $913,950.

North Platte’s sales tax, meanwhile, kept its 1½-year-long rally going strong in November.

That month’s net sales tax proceeds of $783,112 — precisely $33.31 more than October’s take — obliterated North Platte’s one-year-old November record of $671,970.

It marked the ninth straight time and 16th in the previous 18 months that the 1.5% sales tax set an all-time record for a given month.