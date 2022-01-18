Lincoln County lodging tax collections sees first-ever $1M year

As North Platte’s city sales tax set yet another monthly record in November, Lincoln County’s lodging tax clinched its first-ever $1 million year.
Net 2021 proceeds from the hotel-motel tax stood at $1,070,448 — with word on December’s receipts still pending — after adding in November’s net take of $81,388.
That figure set the year’s seventh monthly record for the 4% lodging tax in online records dating to 2006. It topped the pre-pandemic November record of $68,630 in 2019.
After plunging 27.4% from 2019 to 2020 due to COVID-19 impacts, the county’s 11-month lodging tax collections for 2021 were 61.4% higher than for all of 2020 and 17.1% above 2019’s 12-month total of $913,950.
North Platte’s sales tax, meanwhile, kept its 1½-year-long rally going strong in November.
That month’s net sales tax proceeds of $783,112 — precisely $33.31 more than October’s take — obliterated North Platte’s one-year-old November record of $671,970.
It marked the ninth straight time and 16th in the previous 18 months that the 1.5% sales tax set an all-time record for a given month.
November’s proceeds lifted North Platte’s 11-month total for 2021 to just past $8.79 million, 5.2% ahead of 2020’s full-year record of nearly $8.36 million.
The city’s net sales taxes for its 2020-21 fiscal year totaled almost $9.24 million, breaking its record by just over $1 million for taxes returned from the state between Oct. 1 and Sept. 30.
With figures for most of North Platte’s Christmas shopping season still outstanding, final 2021 calendar-year sales taxes likely will top the city’s fiscal-year record.
Both year-end sales-tax and lodging-tax totals should be known in mid-February. The Nebraska Department of Revenue usually takes six weeks to process collections after each month ends.
More by Todd von Kampen
Five stories that helped uncover more of North Platte's history
Throughout a year marking the 80th anniversary of North Platte's World War II Canteen, reporter Todd von Kampen told the story of the Kansas National Guard unit that spurred that -- as well as many more stories that shed light on North Platte's past.
We arrived in camp about 11 o’clock yesterday morning. ... (My tentmates) are all Dodge City boys and the best bunch of fellows in camp. It wo…
How a drill master in the English army and seventeen young women from Lexington gained statewide acclaim
First in Lexington (1894-96) and again in North Platte (1897-98), director William Henderson Hamilton trained 17 teenage women to perform military drills with a precision that startled viewers.
We’ll mark our official 140th birthday in exactly three weeks. But today marks 125 years since Harvey W. Hill’s first issue of the Daily Telegraph hit the streets.
If any North Platte issues of the Frontier Index survive, they haven’t been found. But digital newspaper archives have confirmed when our city’s press history truly began.
Nothing remains of the cabins, stables and Pony Express station where the Nebraska City brothers planted roots in 1859 rather than continue to Colorado’s gold fields. But the memory of the spot lives on.