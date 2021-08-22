Lincoln County mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus

The West Central District Health Department reports a mosquito pool in Lincoln County has tested positive for West Nile virus.

The end of the summer season (August to September) is the most likely time of the year that positive West Nile samples are collected and reported, according to the department.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, human West Nile infections follow in the wake of positive mosquito pools, with a peak around Labor Day and disappearing around mid-September.

Symptoms of West Nile illness are usually mild, including fever, headache, body aches, fatigue, skin rash on the trunk of the body, swollen lymph glands and eye pain. However, the symptoms may be more severe, sometimes causing permanent neurological damage, and in some cases may result in death. At this time, no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in 2021 in the West Central District Health Department region.

West Central District Health Department recommends that people avoid being outside at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active and that they protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing lightweight protective clothing (including long-sleeved shirts and long pants) and by using an insect repellent containing DEET, IR3535, oil of Eucalyptus or Picaridin.