Lincoln County natives first women veterans to be honored by area Quilts of Valor chapter

Eight more veterans with local ties will receive quilts during North Platte’s Veterans Day observances Thursday, Reinert said.

A third local female veteran has been nominated and will receive her quilt sometime in 2022, Reinert said. Iske and Elliott got their quilts ahead of Veterans Day because more of their family members could attend Sunday.

Both were full of smiles after receiving them, with Iske, an inventory control specialist at Sutherland’s Gerald Gentleman Station, admitting to being “very overwhelmed.”

“I always think of the Vietnam and World War II veterans getting this,” she said. “It’s an honor.”

“I think it’s amazing, what the volunteers do and the people who came together for us,” added Elliott, who now works in acquisition and financial management for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Administration.

“I’m so excited to meet Stacy,” she said. “It’s amazing that two people from this area would have this bond.”

Though Elliott was first to join the military, Iske first directly confronted the risk of being sent into harm’s way.

