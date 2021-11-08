Lincoln County natives first women veterans to be honored by area Quilts of Valor chapter

Stacy Iske and Pam Elliott had never met before Sunday, when the Lincoln County natives became the first female veterans draped with Quilts of Valor by the Heartland Quilts of Valor chapter.
Besides their home county, the retired U.S. Army sergeant first class and Navy lieutenant commander learned each had faced the possibility of coming under direct fire in Iraq in the wake of the 2003 U.S. invasion.
Neither did, enabling them to share applause and gratitude from about 50 family members, local veterans and residents while receiving their quilts at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial.
Like the 64 North Platte-area veterans honored before them, they “did what they were asked to do and lay down their lives for you and for me, no questions asked,” guild member Chris Reinert told them.
“Our wish is that the quilt says unequivocally: Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.”
Reinert said Iske, 50, and Elliott, 56, were the first women nominated by the local Quilts of Valor chapter, which began in November 2019. The national program began in 2003.
Iske began and ended her military career in North Platte, retiring Aug. 23, 2012, after 23 years of Army active-duty and reserve service.
Elliott, who grew up in Maxwell, lives in Colorado Springs. She ended her 35 years of Navy active-duty and reserve service on March 1, 2020.
Eight more veterans with local ties will receive quilts during North Platte’s Veterans Day observances Thursday, Reinert said.
A third local female veteran has been nominated and will receive her quilt sometime in 2022, Reinert said. Iske and Elliott got their quilts ahead of Veterans Day because more of their family members could attend Sunday.
Both were full of smiles after receiving them, with Iske, an inventory control specialist at Sutherland’s Gerald Gentleman Station, admitting to being “very overwhelmed.”
“I always think of the Vietnam and World War II veterans getting this,” she said. “It’s an honor.”
“I think it’s amazing, what the volunteers do and the people who came together for us,” added Elliott, who now works in acquisition and financial management for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Administration.
“I’m so excited to meet Stacy,” she said. “It’s amazing that two people from this area would have this bond.”
Though Elliott was first to join the military, Iske first directly confronted the risk of being sent into harm’s way.
She enlisted in the Army Reserve in July 1989 while still in high school. She was assigned to the North Platte-based 1013th Transportation Company, to which she twice returned and where she last served from 2004 to 2012 as a career counselor.
Iske signed up for active duty on Jan. 24, 1991, a week after U.S. air strikes launched the Persian Gulf War to liberate Iraqi-occupied Kuwait.
She stayed stateside during that brief conflict, spending three years at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and then 13 months in South Korea.
She was in her second stint with the 1013th in February 2003 when the company was sent for three months to Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan.
U.S. forces invaded Iraq a month later. “There was a time (that) we felt we might have to jump into Iraq and be closer to the conflict,” said Iske, then assigned with the 1013th to uniform repair and laundry and field renovation services.
“I’m very thankful we didn’t have to do that.”
Iske just missed a promotion to master sergeant before she retired. She learned in March 2012 she had been approved for the higher rank, but she had to decline because she had already turned in retirement paperwork.
Elliott, already a six-year Navy veteran during the Gulf War, would have a brush with live fire several years after Iske’s Middle East service.
She spent her first years as an active-duty parachute rigger, transferring to the Navy Reserve in 1992 and earning an officer’s commission in the Navy Supply Corps in 2000.
Women weren’t allowed to serve on Navy ships when she enlisted, Elliott said. Though that changed in the 1990s, “I never managed to do so.”
But she did see the world: London, Naples, Washington, D.C., Germany.
In 2008, five years after the Iraqi invasion and two after the execution of dictator Saddam Hussein, Elliott was sent to Baghdad for a year with a Navy task force.
It was tasked with “getting the (Iraqi) state-run enterprises up and running,” she said. “We went out (in Baghdad) a couple of times, and there was incoming.”
The enemy fire went over Elliott and her group, striking a villa one-half mile away and killing two cooks, she said after Sunday’s ceremony.
Elliott finished her Navy career at Fort Carson outside Colorado Springs, serving with a reserve operations support unit.
She comes back to Lincoln County often to see family, she said.