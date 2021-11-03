 Skip to main content
Lincoln County officials to interview commissioner candidates
Lincoln County officials to interview commissioner candidates

The Lincoln County clerk, county attorney and county treasurer will meet Tuesday to interview and potentially select a candidate to fill the vacant District 3 seat on the County Board of Commissioners.

Former Commissioner Bill Henry announced his resignation effective Sept. 30.

Candidates are Justin Gosnell, Trey Wasserburger and Micaela Wuehler.

By state law, the county clerk, treasurer and attorney serve as a committee to fill County Board vacancies.

The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

Commissioners serving the other districts are Joe Hewgley, District 1; Kent Weems, District 2; Chris Bruns, District 4; and Jerry Woodruff, District 5.

