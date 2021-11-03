Lincoln County officials to interview commissioner candidates

The Lincoln County clerk, county attorney and county treasurer will meet Tuesday to interview and potentially select a candidate to fill the vacant District 3 seat on the County Board of Commissioners.
Former Commissioner Bill Henry announced his resignation effective Sept. 30.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Candidates are Justin Gosnell, Trey Wasserburger and Micaela Wuehler.
By state law, the county clerk, treasurer and attorney serve as a committee to fill County Board vacancies.
The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
Commissioners serving the other districts are Joe Hewgley, District 1; Kent Weems, District 2; Chris Bruns, District 4; and Jerry Woodruff, District 5.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.