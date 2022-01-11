Lincoln County Planning Commission approves private 'world-class' golf course near Maxwell

Documents filed with the firm’s permit application say Kahikina would buy three full sections and parts of two other sections from Olson Farms Inc. of Hershey.

The five parcels total 2,480 acres and had a combined 2021 taxable value of $1,353,618, according to Lincoln County GIS records.

Turning them into a “world class private golf destination” would bring “a promising economic boost to the community,” Kahikina said in its application.

The course would include a 10,000- to 12,000-square-foot clubhouse and restaurant, a maintenance facility and 60 beds of “overnight lodging” for golfers who want to stay there, it said.

Though it would host golfers only from April to October, “agronomic personnel” and other key staff would work there year-round “to ensure the course is well maintained even during the off-season.”

Kahikina estimated 60 golfers would play the planned Maxwell-area course each day during the season, with a maximum capacity of 120.

The course would serve 5,000 customers a year when it opens, it said, rising to 7,200 annually. Kahikina has a goal of housing at least 6,000 customers annually in its planned lodging.

