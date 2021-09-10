Lincoln County proposed budget shows drop in property tax needs, rate

Historically speaking, Weems said, the inheritance fund has never been even close to $5 million. It grew, Rossell added, because “we had two larger-than-normal inheritance tax amounts come in the last couple of years.”

Given Lincoln County’s large size, Weems said, commissioners have basically two options in maintaining county roads and other rural infrastructure.

“You can save all the money in the world and not fix anything,” he said. But “then when you’re gone, somebody else has to play catch-up.”

An example of using a common-sense approach, Weems said, comes up when the county has to buy new vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office.

“As I have looked at that fairly hard, my first thought was to run them until they’re dead,” Weems said. “But if you can get into that sweet spot and trade for this many dollars, not only have you recovered a brand-new vehicle — because they have to have a very reliable vehicle — the second part of that is typically (new vehicles) are under warranty.”

That means the county doesn’t have to spend $3,000 for a new engine for a sheriff’s vehicle should it be damaged in a chase or other incident, Weems said.