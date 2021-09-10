Lincoln County proposed budget shows drop in property tax needs, rate

Lincoln County’s proposed 2021-22 proposed budget shows a 3.9% drop in the county’s property tax needs and a 6.2% drop in its projected tax rate over last year.
The county’s property tax request would fall from $17.58 million to $16.9 million if commissioners approve the budget as submitted.
The county’s property tax rate would decline from 34.95 cents to 32.79 cents per $100 of taxable value, thanks to a 2.5% increase in the county’s overall valuation.
County Board members will vote on the budget after an 11 a.m. hearing during their regular meeting Monday. They’ll meet in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
Though the 2021-22 budget would cut the county’s tax request and tax rate, its proposed spending for all funds — including necessary cash reserves — would grow by 12.2% to $62.12 million.
But that’s entirely due to the $6.78 million the county will receive in COVID-19 relief funds under the American Rescue Plan Act Congress passed in March, said County Clerk Becky Rossell.
Without those funds, the county’s budget would be $32,229 lower than its $55.37 million total in the fiscal year that ended June 30.
Cities, villages and counties can use ARP funds for limited purposes, including water and sewer projects and improved broadband services. Their governing boards must authorize such spending in their budgets in order to use them.
Rossell and County Board Chairman Kent Weems cited a couple of main reasons for why the budget includes a lower tax request and tax rate.
Some existing county road bonds have reached the end of their five-year payback period and are being retired, they said.
“So those will go away,” Weems said, “but just like fixing fence, there will be another fence to fix.”
Another factor reducing pressure on property taxes was growth in the county’s inheritance tax fund, which sits at $5.1 million.
Commissioners tapped a small portion of inheritance taxes during budget work sessions in August to help bring the overall spending plan in line with state budget lids on most county spending categories.
That also allowed the County Board to start paying 35% of family health insurance premiums for county employees, they said. Commissioners had planned to cover 70% but had to back off to make the overall budget balance.
“I’m not one that thinks we should spend every dime of our reserve,” Weems said. “But I’ve seen our inheritance fund accumulate a pretty good surplus.
“It just felt like (with) all the asking for our road improvement bonds and everything else involved, it was a good time to dip into (the inheritance fund).” He said he felt using 10% of that fund was appropriate.
Historically speaking, Weems said, the inheritance fund has never been even close to $5 million. It grew, Rossell added, because “we had two larger-than-normal inheritance tax amounts come in the last couple of years.”
Given Lincoln County’s large size, Weems said, commissioners have basically two options in maintaining county roads and other rural infrastructure.
“You can save all the money in the world and not fix anything,” he said. But “then when you’re gone, somebody else has to play catch-up.”
An example of using a common-sense approach, Weems said, comes up when the county has to buy new vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office.
“As I have looked at that fairly hard, my first thought was to run them until they’re dead,” Weems said. “But if you can get into that sweet spot and trade for this many dollars, not only have you recovered a brand-new vehicle — because they have to have a very reliable vehicle — the second part of that is typically (new vehicles) are under warranty.”
That means the county doesn’t have to spend $3,000 for a new engine for a sheriff’s vehicle should it be damaged in a chase or other incident, Weems said.
In other cases, it sometimes might be better to run county equipment to the end of its life, he added.
“We’ve had some pretty heated conversations about the motor grader fleet,” Weems said. “I voted against trading for some motor graders last year because I didn’t feel like we were getting enough value at that point. So I felt like we needed to just run it to death.”
Telegraph reporter Todd von Kampen contributed to this story.