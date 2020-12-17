 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln County Raceway distribute 100 food boxes to people in need
0 comments

Lincoln County Raceway distribute 100 food boxes to people in need

  • 0
Local News

The Lincoln County Raceway will hold a holiday food basket distribution Saturday for individuals or families in need.

A post on the raceway Facebook page states the event will start at 4 p.m at the track on the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 4015 W. Rodeo Road. It will run until all the boxes have been distributed.

A hundred boxes have been created, and each contains four cans of vegetables, four pounds of stuffing mix, a bag of potatoes, a package of dinner rolls and a turkey.

There is no charge for the boxes.

For more information, call 308-530-5947 or email lincolncountyraceway@yahoo.com. Individuals can visit the raceway’s Facebook page as well.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News