Lincoln County Raceway distributes 125 Thanksgiving meals Saturday
Lincoln County Raceway distributes 125 Thanksgiving meals Saturday

Lincoln County Raceway distributes 125 Thanksgiving meals Saturday

Chris Brede, left, and Tony Rose carry meal boxes to a vehicle during a Thanksgiving giveaway conducted by the Lincoln County Raceway on Saturday afternoon. The raceway distributed 125 boxes in the second year of the event and vehicles were lined up to the Lincoln County Fairgrounds entrance when the giveaway began at 1 p.m. Each box contained a roughly 11 pound turkey, five pounds of potatoes, a box of stuffing, canned vegetables, a bag of rolls and a card from the sponsor of the box.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County Raceway distributed 125 Thanksgiving meal boxes in the second edition of a now annual giveaway Saturday.

Vehicles were lined up to the Lincoln County Fairgrounds entrance when the giveaway began at 1 p.m.

Each box contained a roughly 11-pound turkey, five pounds of potatoes, a box of stuffing, canned vegetables, a bag of rolls and a card from the sponsor of the box.

