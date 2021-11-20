Lincoln County Raceway distributes 125 Thanksgiving meals Saturday

The Lincoln County Raceway distributed 125 Thanksgiving meal boxes in the second edition of a now annual giveaway Saturday.
Vehicles were lined up to the Lincoln County Fairgrounds entrance when the giveaway began at 1 p.m.
Each box contained a roughly 11-pound turkey, five pounds of potatoes, a box of stuffing, canned vegetables, a bag of rolls and a card from the sponsor of the box.
Tim Johnson
News/sports reporter
Minneapolis-born. I am a hybrid reporter/photographer covering courts from county and district to basketball and beyond.
