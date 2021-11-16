 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln County Raceway to distribute Thanksgiving meal boxes
0 comments

Lincoln County Raceway to distribute Thanksgiving meal boxes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln County Raceway will distribute 125 Thanksgiving meal boxes Saturday afternoon to those in need.

The boxes, which can feed a family of five, will be handed out from 1 to 4 p.m. The raceway is located at 5015 W Rodeo Road.

Pre-registration is encouraged.

Those with further questions or who wish to receive a box can contact the raceway through direct message at facebook.com/LincolnCountyRaceway or by calling 308-530-5947.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Platte Canteen Festival announced for Dec. 18
Local

North Platte Canteen Festival announced for Dec. 18

“Watching the Historical Canteen District be brought to life over the last couple of years has been amazing for the city of North Platte, and it feels only right that we showcase this vibrant revitalization while also focusing on the rich history behind its name."

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News