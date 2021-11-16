Lincoln County Raceway to distribute Thanksgiving meal boxes

The Lincoln County Raceway will distribute 125 Thanksgiving meal boxes Saturday afternoon to those in need.
The boxes, which can feed a family of five, will be handed out from 1 to 4 p.m. The raceway is located at 5015 W Rodeo Road.
Pre-registration is encouraged.
Those with further questions or who wish to receive a box can contact the raceway through direct message at facebook.com/LincolnCountyRaceway or by calling 308-530-5947.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.