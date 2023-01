The Lincoln County Republicans will hold their first 2023 meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.

Light snacks will be provided. The four Lincoln County executive members will review the Chairman's Retreat on Jan. 14 in Nebraska City.

The group will also review the State Central Meeting Saturday in Omaha.

Goals for the coming year will be discussed. All Lincoln County Republicans are invited to attend. For information contact, Jolene Catlett at 308-530-1056.