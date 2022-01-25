 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln County Republicans to meet Monday
Lincoln County Republicans to meet Monday

Lincoln County Republicans will meet Monday at Margaritas, 104 N. Jeffers St. in North Platte. Dinner is at 6 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7.

Agenda items include a recap of the county constitution and a report on the State Central Committee meeting held last Saturday. Members will also begin preparations for the county convention in March. All Republicans can start registering for the county convention any time.

For further information, contact Jolene Catlett, 308-530-1056.

