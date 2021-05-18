Lincoln County Republicans to meet Saturday at Good Life on the Bricks in North Platte

Telegraph staff reports
The Lincoln County Republicans will meet Saturday in the Good Life on the Bricks meeting room, 402 N. Dewey St. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. with the meeting following at 7.
According to a press release, topics will include the proposed state health education, the “30 by 30 land grab,” Nebraskaland Days, the May 15 State Central Committee meeting and other issues.
For additional information contact Jolene Catlett, 308-530-1056.
