Lincoln County sees record turnout for election

If you’re a Lincoln County voter wondering why Tuesday’s election-night results were so late, well, look in the mirror.
For the very best of reasons.
County voters set an all-time numerical turnout record in the general election that climaxed Tuesday, with at least 17,142 casting ballots in unofficial returns.
The previous record was set in the 2016 general election, when 16,330 registered voters cast ballots. A total of 12,660 voted in the off-year 2018 election.
Tuesday’s total translated into a 70.5% turnout among the county’s 24,311 registered voters, the highest by percentage since a record 77.99% cast ballots in November 1992.
“Yesterday was a very busy day,” an exhausted County Clerk Becky Rossell — who had yet to go to bed — said Wednesday morning.
As county election commissioner, she said, she posted the county’s final unofficial results online at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday — then decided to just stay up.
Both turnout figures likely will grow after the county’s canvassing board meets at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to decide which of 248 “provisional ballots” meet legal qualifications to be counted.
Those were cast Tuesday by registered voters who either moved and forgot to update their records or legally requested an early ballot but didn’t get it.
Canvassing board members will have to verify their new addresses or ensure that the provisional voter who asked for an early ballot never cast one.
Rossell said she expects most provisional ballots will be cleared. Based on past Lincoln County elections, “90% to 95% of those ballots are always counted.”
Tuesday’s unofficial results were nearly evenly divided between early ballots and in-person voting, with a record 8,385 turning in ballots early or voting through Monday at the clerk’s office.
That amounted to an amazing 99.3% of the 8,442 early ballots mailed out or cast at the clerk’s office through 5 p.m. Monday.
It also topped the six-month-old record of 7,999 completed early ballots in the May 12 primary, during the initial period of state “directed health measures” on movement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had 600 (early ballots still) out, and they came back the last couple of days,” Rossell said.
Though coronavirus infections are again rising, at least 8,757 voters — nearly six times the primary total — cast ballots in person Tuesday at the county’s 20 live polling places.
It was a lot to process for Rossell’s volunteer poll workers, who also had to sanitize every polling booth after a voter finished. National Guard members helped with that in May, she said.
Some polling sites also were shorthanded, Rossell added, because a few first-time volunteers came down with COVID-19 after going through their training.
A few employees from other county offices volunteered to fill the gaps, Rossell said. “I had enough people to open the polls and get people processed.”
Other reasons for the long wait for Tuesday’s final tally, she said, included this election’s long ballot in North Platte and the need to rectify marking errors by some voters.
North Platte ballots covered three pages on two ballot sheets because of the city’s two Quality Growth Fund ballot questions on top of the state’s six constitutional amendments or voter initiatives.
One of those two sheets was printed on both sides, meaning it had to be fed into the counting machine, be turned over and fed in again, Rossell said.
Also, she added, “unfortunately a lot of voters did not follow the instructions on the ballot on how to vote the ballot correctly” so the machine could read it.
The machine automatically sets such ballots aside, Rossell said. Two-person “resolution boards” — each consisting of one Republican and one Democrat — reconstructed 120 such ballots by hand, when the voter’s intent was clear, by transferring results to fresh ballots.
“I want your vote to count,” Rossell said.
But even with speedy 21st-century tallying equipment, the clerk said, she prefers to doublecheck the machine by adding up the totals to make sure they all agree.
“I like to do some checking to make sure everything’s adding correctly (and) it’s all coming out right,” she said.
The types of Election Day disruptions that took place or were feared in other U.S. locations didn’t happen in Lincoln County, Rossell said.
Last-minute campaigners didn’t violate state laws requiring them to maintain set distances from polling places, either, she said.
In the last days of early voting in the clerk’s office before Tuesday, “we had quite a few baseball caps with campaign (slogans) on them,” Rossell said.
“We asked them to take them off. But we didn’t hear of anything yesterday.”
