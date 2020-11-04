Lincoln County sees record turnout for election

Some polling sites also were shorthanded, Rossell added, because a few first-time volunteers came down with COVID-19 after going through their training.

A few employees from other county offices volunteered to fill the gaps, Rossell said. “I had enough people to open the polls and get people processed.”

Other reasons for the long wait for Tuesday’s final tally, she said, included this election’s long ballot in North Platte and the need to rectify marking errors by some voters.

North Platte ballots covered three pages on two ballot sheets because of the city’s two Quality Growth Fund ballot questions on top of the state’s six constitutional amendments or voter initiatives.

One of those two sheets was printed on both sides, meaning it had to be fed into the counting machine, be turned over and fed in again, Rossell said.

Also, she added, “unfortunately a lot of voters did not follow the instructions on the ballot on how to vote the ballot correctly” so the machine could read it.