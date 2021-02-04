Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer discusses detention center's upgrades

The Lincoln County Detention Center project moves toward its completion target date of about Nov. 1.
The construction crews have begun the block work in preparation to install the steel cells that will add two pie-shaped pods with 54 beds to the facility.
“About a month ago there was a difference of opinion on whether we were four weeks behind or six weeks behind on this project,” said Sheriff Jerome Kramer. “These guys have worked diligently and Brown’s has worked hard and at this point I don’t think we’re behind at all.”
Brown Construction is the company selected by the county to construct the addition and do the remodeling required for this project.
Kramer said the friendly weather has helped keep construction on track.
“We have some hard workers and Brown is just an awesome company,” Kramer said. “They keep everyone on their toes and keep things moving.”
A tour with Kramer offered some details of the changes that will be taking shape inside the current facility, as well as the new addition.
“A temporary wall indicates where the addition will connect to the current facility,” Kramer said. “We’ll have those beds filled soon after we open with state inmates. That will bring in roughly $30,000 a week.”
Kramer said the number of inmates the jail took in from outside Lincoln County was lower in 2020 due to the lack of beds and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve regained those inmates lost through the pandemic,” Kramer said, “so even without the new pods, we’ll match what we did in 2019, which I believe was over $900,000, and this last year was over three-quarters of a million dollars.”
Inside the current facility, the number of holding cells will be increased.
“Originally, these were cells where we held inmates until the time they get booked in case we get backed up,” Kramer said as he pointed to the current cells across from the control center. “There was one cell for mental health and one for oxygen for people who were ill.”
He said mental illness is high in all the jails across the country.
“Because of that, this (medical cell) gets used a lot for mental health because you can’t put them in the general population,” Kramer said. “Because of that, with this expansion, we are adding several holding cells so we can better deal with mental illness.”
The new holding cells will have a negative air system that became necessary because of the pandemic.
“We can use these for holding cells for people that are sick with any kind of disease that could be given to our other inmates,” Kramer said. “With COVID in mind, this part of the project changed some.”
He said the county applied for federal money to get the negative air system.
“We were granted $50,000,” Kramer said. “We were able to get that put in at no cost to the county.”
Currently the facility has six holding cells and will be adding eight more.
“We just have so many inmates with mental illness,” Kramer said. “We’re the largest mental health facility in western Nebraska.”
“It’s not right, but that’s the way it is,” Kramer said.
The booking desk will be expanded so staff can view all of the pods and holding cells from that central location.
“We have to be able to see inside these cells,” Kramer said. “We’ll have cells completely surrounding booking in a horseshoe shape. When we originally built this in 2011, we had no idea we’d have that much need for pre-booking and behavioral holding cells.”
There is one padded cell at the facility and another will be added.
“When we have reached our limit of putting (inmates) in restraints, we’ll put them in a padded cell,” Kramer said. “They will literally run into the walls and try to kill themselves, so we do what we can to try to keep them safe.”
He said staff is highly trained to know what they are dealing with.
“Considering the high-risk mentally ill people we have in here, we do pretty good,” Kramer said.
Kramer pointed out the requirement for each outside set of doors.
“Anytime you go to the outside or come in from the outside, you have to go through two doors called the sally port,” Kramer said. “Every jail has to have a sally port at every exit. When you get in these areas, the first door has to be latched before you can open the second door.
“That way you don’t have inmates rushing a detention officer, slamming them out and suddenly they’re in the outside world.”
Kramer said state inmates housed at the jail currently cannot work in the kitchen because there is not a sally port between the kitchen and the outside door.
“The remodel will add a sally port that will allow state inmates to work in the kitchen,” Kramer said.
At the northeast side of the facility is where the two new pods are being built.
“They’re cutting blocks and lining the wall that used to be an EIFS (external insulation finishing system) wall,” Kramer said. “They’re lining that wall with block to start the construction from the inside out. In about a week or so you’ll see the outside walls going up with the exception of one opening.”
The steel cells will be brought into the addition through that opening.
“We have a recreation area in three corners of the facility now, but it will be four corners with the new construction,” Kramer said. Every two pods share a recreation area with alternating times.
Looking at the new addition from the east, Kramer pointed out where the central control is located.
“That wall will come out up to about 10 feet high and become glass,” Kramer said. “The room will be divided into two pie-shaped pods with the housing units on the (east) side and the north side.
“When they take that wall out, central control can see into those pods and then the northeast corner will be the recreation room.”
Kramer said the steel cells can be installed with a forklift. “They are welded together,” Kramer said. “I think concrete cells are quieter, but that’s what we had to deal with because of the demand.”
Waiting for concrete cells would have set the project back another year, Kramer said.
