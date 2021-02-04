Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer discusses detention center's upgrades

Kramer said the number of inmates the jail took in from outside Lincoln County was lower in 2020 due to the lack of beds and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve regained those inmates lost through the pandemic,” Kramer said, “so even without the new pods, we’ll match what we did in 2019, which I believe was over $900,000, and this last year was over three-quarters of a million dollars.”

Inside the current facility, the number of holding cells will be increased.

“Originally, these were cells where we held inmates until the time they get booked in case we get backed up,” Kramer said as he pointed to the current cells across from the control center. “There was one cell for mental health and one for oxygen for people who were ill.”

He said mental illness is high in all the jails across the country.

“Because of that, this (medical cell) gets used a lot for mental health because you can’t put them in the general population,” Kramer said. “Because of that, with this expansion, we are adding several holding cells so we can better deal with mental illness.”

The new holding cells will have a negative air system that became necessary because of the pandemic.