Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer files to run for fifth term

Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer has filed to run for a fifth term.

The candidate entered Lincoln County’s May 10 primary race as Nebraska opened its 2022 election filing season Wednesday.

In the May 2006 Republican primary, Kramer defeated then-Sheriff Jim Carman. He then finished out Carman’s term starting that August. Kramer has been unopposed in every election since.

“I’ve spent 40 years serving Lincoln County and I’ve enjoyed every one of those years,” Kramer, 60, said. “In this position, I not only get to help citizens of Lincoln County, but also 75 employees.”

Kramer said a lot of work has been done during his tenure.

“With the unmatched changes we’ve done from vehicles to the jail to the patrol division,” Kramer said, “I finally got that done this year and I’d like to spend a few years enjoying what we’ve accomplished, and maybe growing on it some more.”

He said there are a couple more things on his bucket list.

“Maybe get the inmates better educated before they get released back into the public,” Kramer said. “I want to make a change in recidivism.”