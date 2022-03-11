Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer lends support to 'constitutional carry' bill

Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer is a vocal supporter of the constitutional-carry handgun bill.

If approved, the bill, sponsored by state Sen. Tom Brewer, would eliminate the requirement that individuals secure a permit to carry a handgun in Nebraska.

“Well, I’m a proponent of the Constitution,” Kramer said Friday afternoon after the Legislature gave 35-9 support in its first vote on Legislative Bill 773. “I don’t think anybody should have to pay a fee to exercise their constitutional right to carry a firearm.”

His opinions are shared by many others, he said.

“Every person I have talked to in the public either doesn’t have an opinion of (the bill) or they’re in support of it,” said Kramer, who is running for a fifth term in office. “I haven’t talked to anyone who is against it.”

He added that there are differing views among members of law enforcement across the state.

“It’s mixed opinions among the sheriffs when we’ve discussed it in our meetings,” Kramer said. “Opinions are stronger in heavier populated areas and larger cities. I don’t particularly understand why, because criminals are carrying concealed (weapons) and we’re not going to change that by having the good people get a concealed-carry permit.”

Kramer said he has “absolutely zero concern” about the potential impact should the bill become law.

“My people are trained any time they go into a situation, you assume that (a subject) is armed until you can prove that they’re not,” Kramer said. “This changes nothing as far as law enforcement goes. We’ll still handle the situations until we can confirm who we are dealing with.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.