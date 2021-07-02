Lincoln County Sheriff's department makes 277 traffic stops during Nebraskaland Days

Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies made 277 traffic stops and 15 motorist assists during the two-week Nebraskaland Days celebration.

An alcohol enforcement grant through the Nebraska Department of Highway Safety allowed deputies to conduct extra patrols during the festival, according to a Sheriff’s Office media release.

Eight individuals were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, two for possession of a deadly weapon and two for possession of a firearm.

Seven individuals were arrested for driving under the influence as well.

In addition, five individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants, and arrests were made for third-degree sexual assault, obstructing an officer and trespassing.

In addition, 45 speeding citations were issued for speeding and 23 for minor in possession. Five citations were issued for driving under suspension, three for having an open container of alcohol, three for possession of drug paraphernalia, two for exhibition of acceleration and one for possession of marijuana.