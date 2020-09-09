Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies made 148 traffic stops and 23 motorist assists during the recent nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.
The stops resulted in four individuals being arrested for driving under the influence during the campaign Aug. 21-Sept. 7, according to a Sheriff’s Office media release.
In addition, deputies arrested 11 fugitives, made nine felony arrests and six arrests for possession of methamphetamine, and recovered a stolen vehicle and a stolen firearm.
Also among the highlights, 27 speeding citations were issued along with three citations for driving under suspension and two for minors in possession of alcohol.
The campaign was funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety to place more law enforcement officers on the road to help reduce traffic-related fatalities in Lincoln County.
The Nebraska State Patrol received a $20,000 grant from the same agency for the campaign. Troopers arrested 73 individuals for DUI across the state during the time period, according to a State Patrol media release.
Troopers also performed 767 motorist assists and issued citations for speeding (1,196), driving under suspension (97), no proof of insurance (54) and open container (24), minor in possession (17), no seat belt (26) and improper child restraint (13).
The campaign was the end of the State Patrol’s annual “100 Days of Summer” focused on safe driving.
Between the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, troopers assisted more than 4,700 motorists and arrested 320 people for driving under the influence.
Troopers also issued 390 citations for motorists exceeding 100 miles per hour. That figure is more than double the 192 citations for the same incidents issued over the same time period in 2019.
