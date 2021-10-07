 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office believes man who died in campground fire was Sutherland resident
0 comments

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office believes man who died in campground fire was Sutherland resident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The man who died in a Sept. 29 camper fire at a Sutherland campground is believed to be 63-year-old John Coyle of Sutherland, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says.

Positive identification “may take a few months” as laboratory results from an autopsy are analyzed, deputies said in a recent update to a press release on the day of the fire.

Coyle owned and lived in the camper trailer that was destroyed in the fire. It was reported about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 29 at a campground at 31599 West Park Road, deputies said.

Sutherland firefighters and county sheriff’s deputies found a man’s body inside the camper. It was taken to Central Nebraska Mortuary Services in Gibbon for an autopsy and identification.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate the man died of smoke inhalation, the Sheriff’s Office said. His death has been ruled accidental.

The fire most likely started from a faulty appliance, the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is violent crime on the rise?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News