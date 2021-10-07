Lincoln County Sheriff's Office believes man who died in campground fire was Sutherland resident

The man who died in a Sept. 29 camper fire at a Sutherland campground is believed to be 63-year-old John Coyle of Sutherland, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says.

Positive identification “may take a few months” as laboratory results from an autopsy are analyzed, deputies said in a recent update to a press release on the day of the fire.

Coyle owned and lived in the camper trailer that was destroyed in the fire. It was reported about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 29 at a campground at 31599 West Park Road, deputies said.

Sutherland firefighters and county sheriff’s deputies found a man’s body inside the camper. It was taken to Central Nebraska Mortuary Services in Gibbon for an autopsy and identification.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate the man died of smoke inhalation, the Sheriff’s Office said. His death has been ruled accidental.

The fire most likely started from a faulty appliance, the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office said.