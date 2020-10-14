Lincoln County Sheriff's Office: Driver involved in Buffalo Road crash taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A crash in the 6500 block of South Buffalo Road Wednesday afternoon sent one driver to Great Plains Health with life-threatening injuries, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office press release.

At 2:15 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received the report of a two-vehicle injury accident.

Sheriff’s deputies and North Platte Fire and Rescue responded.

Preliminary investigation showed a large straight truck on Buffalo Road stopped for a car turning into a private drive. The driver of a pickup pulling a large dump trailer did not see the straight truck was stopped and rear-ended it.

Neither vehicle made contact with the turning car. All three vehicles were southbound.

The pickup driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by rescue workers. The driver of the straight truck had no obvious injuries.

Drugs and alcohol were not suspected, and the names of the drivers were being withheld Wednesday evening.