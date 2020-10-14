 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office: Driver involved in Buffalo Road crash taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
0 comments
top story

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office: Driver involved in Buffalo Road crash taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

  • 0
One trapped in vehicle following wreck on Buffalo Road

An ambulance pulls away Wednesday afternoon from the scene of a two-vehicle wreck near 6650 S. Buffalo Road, about one mile south of the West State Farm intersection near North Platte’s south city limits. The accident took place around 2:30 p.m. Scanner transmissions indicated one person was trapped and unconscious inside one of the vehicles.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

A crash in the 6500 block of South Buffalo Road Wednesday afternoon sent one driver to Great Plains Health with life-threatening injuries, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office press release.

At 2:15 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received the report of a two-vehicle injury accident.

Sheriff’s deputies and North Platte Fire and Rescue responded.

Preliminary investigation showed a large straight truck on Buffalo Road stopped for a car turning into a private drive. The driver of a pickup pulling a large dump trailer did not see the straight truck was stopped and rear-ended it.

Neither vehicle made contact with the turning car. All three vehicles were southbound.

The pickup driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by rescue workers. The driver of the straight truck had no obvious injuries.

Drugs and alcohol were not suspected, and the names of the drivers were being withheld Wednesday evening.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News